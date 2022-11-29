Dr. Barbara Kuczynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuczynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Kuczynski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barbara Kuczynski, MD
Dr. Barbara Kuczynski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clawson, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Kuczynski works at
Dr. Kuczynski's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Ophthalmology Associates PC330 E 14 Mile Rd Ste B, Clawson, MI 48017 Directions (248) 284-4327
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuczynski?
The whole experience is professional and caring from the front office, to the support staff and Dr. Kuczynski is top notch.
About Dr. Barbara Kuczynski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1912981234
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuczynski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuczynski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuczynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuczynski works at
Dr. Kuczynski has seen patients for Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuczynski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuczynski speaks Polish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuczynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuczynski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuczynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuczynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.