Dr. Barbara Kuczynski, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (29)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barbara Kuczynski, MD

Dr. Barbara Kuczynski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clawson, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Kuczynski works at Advanced Ophthalmology Associates PC in Clawson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kuczynski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Ophthalmology Associates PC
    330 E 14 Mile Rd Ste B, Clawson, MI 48017 (248) 284-4327

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Dry Eyes
Iridocyclitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Dry Eyes

  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 29, 2022
    The whole experience is professional and caring from the front office, to the support staff and Dr. Kuczynski is top notch.
    Laura — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Barbara Kuczynski, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1912981234
    Education & Certifications

    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barbara Kuczynski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuczynski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuczynski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuczynski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuczynski works at Advanced Ophthalmology Associates PC in Clawson, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kuczynski’s profile.

    Dr. Kuczynski has seen patients for Iridocyclitis and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuczynski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuczynski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuczynski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuczynski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuczynski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

