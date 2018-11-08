Overview

Dr. Barbara Parey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Parey works at Family Healthcare Of Elkton in Elkton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.