Dr. Bardia Nourbakhsh, MD
Dr. Bardia Nourbakhsh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 614-0685Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am a relatively new patient of Dr. Nourbakhsh’s (approximately 2 years) but have had MS for about 25 years. He is so knowledgeable and always takes time to really listen to me. He has a terrific manner and is extremely responsive via the patient portal. I am very happy to be under his care.
- Neurology
- English
- 1760709976
