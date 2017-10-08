Overview of Dr. Barney Greenberg, DPM

Dr. Barney Greenberg, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Greenberg works at Hollywood Podiatry Associates in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.