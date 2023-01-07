Dr. Barry Grames, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Grames, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Grames, MD
Dr. Barry Grames, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino, Redlands Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Grames' Office Locations
Arrowhead Orthopaedics1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 557-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine A Medical Corporation4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 977-2500
Rancho Cucamonga8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 912-1750
Arrowhead Orthopaedics3889 W Stetson Ave Ste 100, Hemet, CA 92545 Directions (951) 652-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
- Redlands Community Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grames is extremely knowledgeable and professional. He addressed all my questions and concerns. The experience was stress-free. I highly recommend Dr. Grames at Arrowhead Orthopedics.
About Dr. Barry Grames, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic Of Eugene, Oregon
- Orthopedic Surgery-Loma Linda University
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Grames works at
