Overview of Dr. Barry Grames, MD

Dr. Barry Grames, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino, Redlands Community Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Grames works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Redlands, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA, Rancho Cucamonga, CA and Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.