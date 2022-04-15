See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Barry Horowitz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (46)
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Horowitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Dr. Horowitz works at Palm Beach Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, PA in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings
Locations

    Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists, P.A.
    1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 430, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 659-6336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Diabetes Type 2
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Apr 15, 2022
    My husband’s medical challenge required much thought and expertise when balancing complicated medical interactions. Making it more frustrating was the price tag on the medications and the medical insurance said they wouldn’t cover them. Dr. Horowitz spent the time figuring out how to balance the competing medications and then worked with the insurance company’s peer review convincing them to cover the expensive medications. Dr. Horowitz called and texted my husband throughout the process and then followed through with oversight when he began using the medications. Just loved Dr. Horowitz’s personality, his smarts, and his professionalism. Glad this doctor is on our team. We highly recommend him when you need the best.
    — Apr 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Barry Horowitz, MD
    About Dr. Barry Horowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437163003
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Horowitz works at Palm Beach Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, PA in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Horowitz’s profile.

    Dr. Horowitz has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

