Dr. Barry Horowitz, MD
Dr. Barry Horowitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists, P.A.1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 430, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-6336
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
My husband’s medical challenge required much thought and expertise when balancing complicated medical interactions. Making it more frustrating was the price tag on the medications and the medical insurance said they wouldn’t cover them. Dr. Horowitz spent the time figuring out how to balance the competing medications and then worked with the insurance company’s peer review convincing them to cover the expensive medications. Dr. Horowitz called and texted my husband throughout the process and then followed through with oversight when he began using the medications. Just loved Dr. Horowitz’s personality, his smarts, and his professionalism. Glad this doctor is on our team. We highly recommend him when you need the best.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
