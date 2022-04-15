Overview

Dr. Barry Horowitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Horowitz works at Palm Beach Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, PA in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.