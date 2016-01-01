See All Neurologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Barry Katchinoff, MD

Neurology
2.6 (18)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Katchinoff, MD

Dr. Barry Katchinoff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Catholic Univ Louvain and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Katchinoff works at Barry L Katchinoff MD and Association PC in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA, Mechanicsville, VA and Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katchinoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barry L. Katchinoff and Associates PC
    7305 Boulder View Ln, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 272-6828
  2. 2
    Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital Sleep Lab
    13520 HULL STREET RD, Midlothian, VA 23112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 595-1430
  3. 3
    Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center
    8266 Atlee Rd Ste 229, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 764-7491
  4. 4
    Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center
    5875 Bremo Rd Ste 709, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 673-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Barry Katchinoff, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1821056623
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington County Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • North Carolina Specialty Hospital
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Catholic Univ Louvain
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katchinoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katchinoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katchinoff has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katchinoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Katchinoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katchinoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katchinoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katchinoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

