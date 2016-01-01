Dr. Katchinoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barry Katchinoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Katchinoff, MD
Dr. Barry Katchinoff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Catholic Univ Louvain and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Katchinoff works at
Dr. Katchinoff's Office Locations
Barry L. Katchinoff and Associates PC7305 Boulder View Ln, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 272-6828
Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital Sleep Lab13520 HULL STREET RD, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 595-1430
Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center8266 Atlee Rd Ste 229, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 764-7491
Bon Secours Sleep Disorders Center5875 Bremo Rd Ste 709, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 673-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Barry Katchinoff, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
- 1821056623
Education & Certifications
- Washington County Memorial Hospital
- North Carolina Specialty Hospital
- Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital
- Catholic Univ Louvain
- Neurology
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Katchinoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katchinoff.
