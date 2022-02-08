Dr. Barry Lowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Lowell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Barry Lowell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockaway, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Family Medicine Assoc of Morristown Medical Center333 Mount Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ 07866 Directions (973) 770-7899
- Hackettstown Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Dr Lowell is amazing. Intelligent, patient and a caring doctor. He takes the to look into all aspects of your medical history and treats you appropriately. He really cares about his patients needs and well being. Yes it's a long wait but we'll worth it. He has taken care of my mom and now me and my husband. Highly recommend this man to anyone.
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1780735563
- St Lukes Hosp
- St Lukes Hosp
- St Lukes Hosp
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
