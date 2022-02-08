Overview

Dr. Barry Lowell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockaway, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Lowell works at Family Medicine Assoc of Morristown Medical Center in Rockaway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Prolapse and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.