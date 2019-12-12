See All Allergists & Immunologists in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Barry Mark, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Mark, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Mark works at Florida Center For Allergy & Asthma Care (FCAAC) in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL and Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pembroke Pines
    600 N Hiatus Rd Ste 215, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 344-8100
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    Fort Lauderdale
    1960 NE 47th St Ste 101, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 772-3366
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Aventura
    21150 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 932-3252
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acquired Angioedema Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antibody Deficiency Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Asthma Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hay Fever-Like Sneezing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Due to Selective Anti-Polysaccharide Antibody Deficiency Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 12, 2019
    Dr. Barry Mark, M.D., at the Florida Center is not only very friendly and kind, but he is by far the best asthma/allergy doctor I've ever had (since I have lived in other states). He not only skillfully tapered me off one inhaler that contributed to my osteoporosis by substituting a more effective inhaler, but he also tracks my overall health as a context for his treatment by asking me questions about my treatment with my primary doctor. I am a retired medical school professor myself, having spent my career teaching and training M.D.s, and so after working most of my entire career with M.D.s I can say that Dr. Mark is the the best of the best in terms of scientific competence and doctor-patient relationships! His office staff members are also friendly, cooperative, and very helpful. Dr. Mark has been my allergy and asthma specialist now for some years now here in Florida, and I hope to keep his help indefinitely!
    Dr R. — Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. Barry Mark, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073527479
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
