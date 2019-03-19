See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Warren, MI
Dr. Barry Meyer, DO

Internal Medicine
2.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Barry Meyer, DO

Dr. Barry Meyer, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Meyer works at Barry S Meyer DO PC in Warren, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barry S Meyer DO PC
    23411 RYAN RD, Warren, MI 48091 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 755-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus
  • Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meyer?

    Mar 19, 2019
    Awesom doctor!!!!
    — Mar 19, 2019
    About Dr. Barry Meyer, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1194706580
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State Univerisity
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
