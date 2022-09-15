See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Barry Ripps, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (54)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barry Ripps, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis

Dr. Ripps works at New Leaders In Fertility & Endocrinology, aka NewLIFE in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Leaders in Fertility and Endocrinology, aka NewLIFE
    4400 Bayou Blvd Ste 36, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 857-3733
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Dilation and Curettage
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Dilation and Curettage
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 15, 2022
    I saw Dr. Ripps for my initial consultation via Zoom. He informed my husband and me our chances of conceiving based on my medical history. He shared their process and how they monitor for a full month without medications. I ended up doing IVF due to having low AMH and it went smoothly. I'm currently 35w pregnant with twins and couldn't be more thankful to make our dreams a reality.
    Kelly — Sep 15, 2022
    
    Photo: Dr. Barry Ripps, MD
    About Dr. Barry Ripps, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750312773
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barry Ripps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ripps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ripps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ripps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ripps works at New Leaders In Fertility & Endocrinology, aka NewLIFE in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ripps’s profile.

    Dr. Ripps has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ripps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ripps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

