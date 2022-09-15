Overview

Dr. Barry Ripps, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis



Dr. Ripps works at New Leaders In Fertility & Endocrinology, aka NewLIFE in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fallopian Tube Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.