Dr. Barry Ripps, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Ripps, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
Dr. Ripps works at
Locations
New Leaders in Fertility and Endocrinology, aka NewLIFE4400 Bayou Blvd Ste 36, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 857-3733Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Ripps for my initial consultation via Zoom. He informed my husband and me our chances of conceiving based on my medical history. He shared their process and how they monitor for a full month without medications. I ended up doing IVF due to having low AMH and it went smoothly. I'm currently 35w pregnant with twins and couldn't be more thankful to make our dreams a reality.
About Dr. Barry Ripps, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1750312773
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Ctr Hlth Scis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ripps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ripps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ripps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ripps works at
Dr. Ripps has seen patients for Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Ripps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ripps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ripps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.