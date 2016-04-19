Dr. Barry Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Weber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Barry Weber, MD
Dr. Barry Weber, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber's Office Locations
Mountainside Medical Group311 Bay Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 746-7474
Respiratory Disease Associates P.A.123 Highland Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 746-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weber is well educated and helpful in the area of asthma. He is very attentive and helpful. I went into see him with a very severe case is asthma and he had me back to feeling fantastic within just a couple of days. I would recommend him to anyone suffering from this illness.
About Dr. Barry Weber, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 57 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
