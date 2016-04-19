Overview of Dr. Barry Weber, MD

Dr. Barry Weber, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Weber works at Mountainside Medical Group in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.