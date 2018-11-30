Overview of Dr. Bart Rask, MD

Dr. Bart Rask, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Rask works at James E. Ruf MD LLC in Hillsboro, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.