Dr. Bashar Safar, MD
Dr. Bashar Safar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS.
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-1508Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Excellent. Diagnosed cancer prior to performing bowel resection. Very skilled, excellent bedside manner most attentive.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1932386422
- UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS
Dr. Safar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safar has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Safar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.