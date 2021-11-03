Dr. Azher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashir Azher, MD
Overview of Dr. Bashir Azher, MD
Dr. Bashir Azher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Colorado River Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Azher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Azher's Office Locations
-
1
Bashir Ahmed Azher PC1467 Palma Rd Ste 4, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 763-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado River Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
- Valley View Medical Center
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azher?
Just had my first (walk - in) visit with Dr. Azher. Since I was a walk-in but referred by my PCP I expected a long wait. I was seen in a reasonable amount of time. My visit was for urine retention and his assistant was right on it. Scanning my bladder. When the Dr. arrived he wanted a better scan done , so we did an ultra sound. Anyway, I found the doctor very informative and friendly. I would have no problem referring Dr. Azher to anyone. The staff was wonderful also.
About Dr. Bashir Azher, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1689605404
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azher works at
Dr. Azher has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Azher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.