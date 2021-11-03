See All Urologists in Bullhead City, AZ
Dr. Bashir Azher, MD

Urology
2.4 (45)
Map Pin Small Bullhead City, AZ
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bashir Azher, MD

Dr. Bashir Azher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Colorado River Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Azher works at Bashir A Azher PC in Bullhead City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Azher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bashir Ahmed Azher PC
    1467 Palma Rd Ste 4, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 763-5110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Colorado River Medical Center
  • Kingman Regional Medical Center
  • Valley View Medical Center
  • Western Arizona Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Nov 03, 2021
    Just had my first (walk - in) visit with Dr. Azher. Since I was a walk-in but referred by my PCP I expected a long wait. I was seen in a reasonable amount of time. My visit was for urine retention and his assistant was right on it. Scanning my bladder. When the Dr. arrived he wanted a better scan done , so we did an ultra sound. Anyway, I found the doctor very informative and friendly. I would have no problem referring Dr. Azher to anyone. The staff was wonderful also.
    New Patient — Nov 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bashir Azher, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689605404
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Azher works at Bashir A Azher PC in Bullhead City, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Azher’s profile.

    Dr. Azher has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Azher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

