Overview of Dr. Bashir Azher, MD

Dr. Bashir Azher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Colorado River Medical Center, Kingman Regional Medical Center, Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Azher works at Bashir A Azher PC in Bullhead City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.