Overview of Dr. Bashir Al Kaddoumi, MD

Dr. Bashir Al Kaddoumi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan|University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Al Kaddoumi works at Sam Houston Heart & Vascular Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.