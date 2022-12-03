See All Interventional Cardiologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Bashir Al Kaddoumi, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bashir Al Kaddoumi, MD

Dr. Bashir Al Kaddoumi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan|University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.

Dr. Al Kaddoumi works at Sam Houston Heart & Vascular Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Al Kaddoumi's Office Locations

    Sam Houston Heart & Vascular Center
    18220 State Highway 249 Ste 205, Houston, TX 77070
(832) 281-7770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Bashir Al Kaddoumi, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194996702
    Education & Certifications

    • Detroit Medical Center / Wayne State University School of Medicine|Dmc-Wayne State Univ|University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • University of Jordan|University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bashir Al Kaddoumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Kaddoumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Al Kaddoumi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Al Kaddoumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Al Kaddoumi works at Sam Houston Heart & Vascular Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Al Kaddoumi’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Kaddoumi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Kaddoumi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al Kaddoumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al Kaddoumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

