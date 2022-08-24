Dr. Basil Burney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basil Burney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basil Burney, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|University of Chicago
Locations
Jackson Clinicdr Stewart Tankersley1801 Pine St Ste 203, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burney was my doctor for over five years. He is an excellent physician! His attention to detail amazing! My primary physician referred me to him and after the first visit I understood his reasoning! He has great bed side manners and implemented was skilled in the leading practices to address my healthy issues! His knowledge and techniques were AWESOME!
About Dr. Basil Burney, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1043414485
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|University of Chicago
- St Louis University Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
