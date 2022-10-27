Overview of Dr. Basir Tareen, MD

Dr. Basir Tareen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY / MERITCARE HOSPITAL CONSORTIUM and is affiliated with District One Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Tareen works at Metro Urology in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.