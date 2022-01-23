Overview of Dr. Bassel Moughrabi, MD

Dr. Bassel Moughrabi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daleville, VA. They graduated from Damascus University and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.



Dr. Moughrabi works at LewisGale Physicians - Daleville in Daleville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.