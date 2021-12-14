Dr. Bassem Eldaif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eldaif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassem Eldaif, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Duke Univeristy and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Steward Medical Group Inc8055 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 255-8080
Center for Advanced Urology & Robotics, Melbourne, FL6032 Farcenda Pl Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 215-4799
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Professional, knowledgeable, talented, patient-centered. Highly recommended!
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1881869089
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke Univ Med Ctr/ Duke Univ Hosp
- Duke Univeristy
- Emory University
Dr. Eldaif has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eldaif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eldaif speaks Arabic and French.
