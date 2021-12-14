Overview of Dr. Bassem Eldaif, MD

Dr. Bassem Eldaif, MD is an Urology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Duke Univeristy and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Eldaif works at Urology Specialists of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.