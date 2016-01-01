Overview of Dr. Bassem Rouphael, MD

Dr. Bassem Rouphael, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS.



Dr. Rouphael works at Kansas Nephrology in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Chronic Kidney Diseases and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.