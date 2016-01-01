Dr. Bassem Rouphael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouphael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bassem Rouphael, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bassem Rouphael, MD
Dr. Bassem Rouphael, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wichita, KS.
Dr. Rouphael works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rouphael's Office Locations
-
1
Kansas Nephrology1035 N Emporia Ave Ste 105, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 462-2552
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kingman Healthcare Center
- Patterson Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rouphael?
About Dr. Bassem Rouphael, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1851520381
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rouphael accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouphael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rouphael works at
Dr. Rouphael has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Chronic Kidney Diseases and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rouphael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rouphael has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouphael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouphael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouphael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.