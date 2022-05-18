See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Batool Jafri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Batool Jafri, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Batool Jafri, MD

Dr. Batool Jafri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Jafri works at ALAN L SHABO MD A MEDICAL CORPORATION in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA and Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Jafri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alan L. Shabo M.d. A Medical Corp.
    10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 824-9661
  2. 2
    Stein Eye Center
    1807 Wilshire Blvd Ste 203, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-0160
  3. 3
    Caster Eye Center Medical Group
    9100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 265E, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 824-9661
  4. 4
    University of California Los Angeles
    757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-9111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ophthalmia Nodosa Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photo Therapeutic Keratectomy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jafri?

    May 18, 2022
    I strongly recommend Dr. Batool Jafri, who just performed my cataract surgeries (one week apart). She operates at Jules Stein Eye Institute in Westwood, and her office is in Beverly Hills. She is excellent, and my surgery went perfectly.
    robert A gross — May 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Batool Jafri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Batool Jafri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jafri to family and friends

    Dr. Jafri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jafri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Batool Jafri, MD.

    About Dr. Batool Jafri, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053331538
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Batool Jafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jafri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jafri has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jafri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Batool Jafri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.