Overview

Dr. Behnam Tehrani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Tehrani works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.