Dr. Behnam Tehrani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Behnam Tehrani, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology8081 Innovation Park Dr # 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-2900
- 2 3299 Woodburn Rd, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 698-6255
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Dr had to cancel due to family emergency. Since I was on vacation to Washington from St. Louis, I could not reschedule. However he called me the next day and went over a second opinion with me over the phone. Much appreciated level of service and commitment
About Dr. Behnam Tehrani, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- George Washington University Medical Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- George Wash Univ
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Tehrani speaks Persian.
