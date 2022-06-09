See All Podiatrists in New Lenox, IL
Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (29)
Map Pin Small New Lenox, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM

Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Macneal Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Pandit works at Silver Lining Surgeons Sc in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Pandit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Silver Lining Surgeons Sc
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 560, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 423-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Macneal Hospital
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pandit?

    Jun 09, 2022
    After going thru 2 podiatrist, Dr Pandit saved me from having surgery ,I am now able to walk on my foot Thank You Dr
    Karen Johnson — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pandit to family and friends

    Dr. Pandit's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pandit

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM.

    About Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Marathi and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649463282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pandit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pandit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pandit works at Silver Lining Surgeons Sc in New Lenox, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pandit’s profile.

    Dr. Pandit speaks Gujarati, Marathi and Spanish.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.