Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM
Overview of Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM
Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Macneal Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Pandit's Office Locations
Silver Lining Surgeons Sc1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 560, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (708) 423-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Macneal Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandit?
After going thru 2 podiatrist, Dr Pandit saved me from having surgery ,I am now able to walk on my foot Thank You Dr
About Dr. Bela Pandit, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Gujarati, Marathi and Spanish
- 1649463282
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Medical School
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandit accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandit speaks Gujarati, Marathi and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.