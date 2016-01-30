Overview of Dr. Belinda Marquis, MB BS

Dr. Belinda Marquis, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Med Sch U Benin and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Marquis works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.