Dr. Belinda Marquis, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belinda Marquis, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Belinda Marquis, MB BS
Dr. Belinda Marquis, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Med Sch U Benin and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and South Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Marquis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marquis' Office Locations
-
1
New York Presbyterian Hospital505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 962-4463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marquis?
It has been a wonderful experienc I don't like that you have to wait so much sometimes but you can tell she's a wonderful doctor I like the way she dedicates her time to her patients she hears what you have to say.
About Dr. Belinda Marquis, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1508827080
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center|Nassau University Medical Center
- Lagos U Tchg Hosp
- Med Sch U Benin
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marquis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marquis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marquis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marquis works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marquis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marquis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.