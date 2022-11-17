Dr. Bella Malits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bella Malits, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bella Malits, MD
Dr. Bella Malits, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Malits works at
Dr. Malits' Office Locations
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York At Caremount Pllc360 N Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 302-8059
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The nurses Jessica and Julie are polite and adorable, and Dr. Bella is thorough and responsive. One of the older nurses seemed pretty rude to the other 2 though. If dr. Bella gets rid of Lorraine she would have the dream team!
About Dr. Bella Malits, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1265487219
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malits has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malits accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malits works at
Dr. Malits has seen patients for Spondylitis, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malits speaks Russian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Malits. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malits.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.