See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Mount Kisco, NY
Dr. Bella Malits, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bella Malits, MD

Pain Medicine
2.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bella Malits, MD

Dr. Bella Malits, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Malits works at The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James McWilliam, MD
Dr. James McWilliam, MD
4.2 (75)
View Profile
Dr. Arthur Jenkins III, MD
Dr. Arthur Jenkins III, MD
4.3 (66)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Koffler, MD
Dr. Richard Koffler, MD
4.8 (29)
View Profile

Dr. Malits' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester
    34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 241-1050
  2. 2
    Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York At Caremount Pllc
    360 N Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 302-8059

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spondylitis
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Malits?

    Nov 17, 2022
    The nurses Jessica and Julie are polite and adorable, and Dr. Bella is thorough and responsive. One of the older nurses seemed pretty rude to the other 2 though. If dr. Bella gets rid of Lorraine she would have the dream team!
    Susan — Nov 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bella Malits, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bella Malits, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Malits to family and friends

    Dr. Malits' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Malits

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bella Malits, MD.

    About Dr. Bella Malits, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265487219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bella Malits, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malits has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malits has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malits works at The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester in Mount Kisco, NY. View the full address on Dr. Malits’s profile.

    Dr. Malits has seen patients for Spondylitis, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malits on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Malits. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malits.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malits, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malits appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bella Malits, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.