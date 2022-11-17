Overview of Dr. Bella Malits, MD

Dr. Bella Malits, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Malits works at The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.