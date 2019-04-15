See All Radiation Oncologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Ben Han, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (7)
Map Pin Small Boynton Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ben Han, MD

Dr. Ben Han, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Han works at Boynton Beach Radiation Oncology LLC in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Han's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boynton Beach Radiation Oncology LLC
    2301 W Woolbright Rd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 737-2339
  2. 2
    10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste 960, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 374-5440
  3. 3
    Good Samaritan Medical Center
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 472-1272
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Genesis Care, Boca Raton EAST, FAU Campus
    3651 Fau Blvd Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 826-3334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 15, 2019
    My experience and treatment with Dr. Han and his staff was exceptional. Dr. Han took time to make me feel comfortable and less anxious about my treatment. He explained in detail about my radiation and what to expect. His staff was also caring, knowledgeable and kind. I am so grateful and thankful to Dr. Han's receptionist Nita, to my nurse Jessica, to my technician Melissa, to my radiologist Dr. Sylvia and especially Dr. Han. I recommend this office and staff highly. Thank you.
    Apr 15, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ben Han, MD
    About Dr. Ben Han, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245229350
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med|University Of Wa School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
