Dr. Ben Kieff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kieff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Kieff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ben Kieff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Kieff works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7414
-
2
Spectrum Health Medical Group80 68th St SE # 302, Grand Rapids, MI 49548 Directions (616) 267-7414
-
3
Spectrum Health United Hospital615 S Bower St, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 754-4691
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kieff?
He was very knowledgeable
About Dr. Ben Kieff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1760421440
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School Of Med
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kieff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kieff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kieff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kieff works at
Dr. Kieff has seen patients for Diverticulosis, Intestinal, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kieff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kieff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kieff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kieff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kieff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.