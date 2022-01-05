Dr. Benjamin Abramowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Abramowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Hosp
Dominion Eye Care8140 Ashton Ave Ste 120, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 914-3015Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have Glacoma as a secondary condition due to a retinal obstruction that cannot be corrected. He is the only doctor able to get my eye pressure under control with eye drops. The other person I saw only suggested surgery to lower eye pressure which I did not want to do.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1376800078
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- The George Washington U Hosp
- Washington Hospital Center
- Ophthalmology
