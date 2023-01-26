Overview of Dr. Benjamin Guevara, MD

Dr. Benjamin Guevara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Guevara works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA with other offices in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.