Dr. Benjamin Guevara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guevara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Guevara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Guevara, MD
Dr. Benjamin Guevara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Guevara works at
Dr. Guevara's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ochsner Orthopedic Health Center - Slidell104 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peach State Health Plan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guevara?
Always friendly and explains everything well! Great sense of humor and wonderful bedside manner. He did both of my hands and my knee as well as my husbands. Answers questions and doesn’t rush off.
About Dr. Benjamin Guevara, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679797385
Education & Certifications
- Andrews-Paulos Research and Education Institute - Gulf Breeze, FL (Sports Medicine)|The Andrews Institute
- Campbell Clinic|University of Tennessee/ Campbell Clinic - Memphis, TN
- University Of Tennessee
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guevara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guevara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guevara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guevara works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Guevara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guevara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guevara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guevara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.