Dr. Benjamin Hayes, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Hayes, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, Maury Regional Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
1
Skin & Allergy Center100 Blythewood Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (615) 302-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Skin & Allergy Center3098 Campbell Station Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 302-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Hayes in June. He was very nice and very attentive to my concerns. The nurse was very nice and courtesy also. He was recommended to me by my niece and her two teenage boys.
About Dr. Benjamin Hayes, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1003963976
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
