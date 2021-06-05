See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in New York, NY
Dr. Benjamin Lee, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.6 (25)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Lee, MD

Dr. Benjamin Lee, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

    525 E 68th St Ste M-404, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-5043
    Song Heart and Vascular PC
    13656 39th Ave Fl 2, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-2707
    New York Presbyterian Queens Hospital
    5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 670-2000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lung Cancer
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Acid Reflux Surgery
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Pericardial Disease
Pleural Cancer
Aortic Valve Surgery
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Fistula
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Esophagomyotomy
Hiatal Hernia
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Nodule
Lung Removal, Open
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Mesothelioma
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pleura Cancer
Primary Hyperhidrosis
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy
Thrombosis
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 05, 2021
    Very professional, Dr. Lee takes the time to answer every questions . Every one involved in the facility was friendly.
    Madeleine B. Latham — Jun 05, 2021
    About Dr. Benjamin Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1164407714
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    • University of California Davis Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
