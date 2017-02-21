Overview of Dr. Benjamin Powell, MD

Dr. Benjamin Powell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL.



Dr. Powell works at Ear, Nose, Throat Head & Neck Surgery of Huntsville, P.C. in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Chronic Sinusitis and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.