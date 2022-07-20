Dr. Benjamin Rafii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Rafii, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Rafii, MD
Dr. Benjamin Rafii, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med|Stanford University School of Medicine - Stanford, CA and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Rafii's Office Locations
Miracle Mile Medical Group5757 Wilshire Blvd Ste PR2, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 433-7744Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
"I had been having problems with my voice for a long time but never paid attention to it. A friend told me about Dr. Rafii and not only I found a fantastic and very knowledgeable doctor but a very kind person. My hoarseness was taken care of and I have my voice back. Coming to see Dr. Rafii if you have voice, swallowing or throat problems is a 'no brainer'. I highly recommend this doctor to everyone!. You don't find amazing doctors like him often."
About Dr. Benjamin Rafii, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1770711277
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med|Stanford University School of Medicine - Stanford, CA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
