Dr. Benjamin Rafii, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Rafii, MD

Dr. Benjamin Rafii, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med|Stanford University School of Medicine - Stanford, CA and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Rafii works at Benjamin Rafii, M.D. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rafii's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miracle Mile Medical Group
    5757 Wilshire Blvd Ste PR2, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 433-7744
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object)
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Motor or Vocal Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysphonia, Chronic Spasmodic Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fear of Choking Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Throat Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Abscess Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Papillomatosis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Paralysis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Spasm Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Web Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngocele Chevron Icon
Laryngopharyngeal Reflux Chevron Icon
Larynx Atresia Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Paradoxical Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smokers' Throat Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Spasmodic Dysphonia Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Cyst Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction, Familial Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Thickening Chevron Icon
Vocal Fold Scarring Chevron Icon
Vocal Granuloma Chevron Icon
Vocal Papilloma Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 20, 2022
    "I had been having problems with my voice for a long time but never paid attention to it. A friend told me about Dr. Rafii and not only I found a fantastic and very knowledgeable doctor but a very kind person. My hoarseness was taken care of and I have my voice back. Coming to see Dr. Rafii if you have voice, swallowing or throat problems is a 'no brainer'. I highly recommend this doctor to everyone!. You don't find amazing doctors like him often."
    Maria Gootkin — Jul 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Benjamin Rafii, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770711277
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med|Stanford University School of Medicine - Stanford, CA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Rafii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rafii has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rafii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rafii works at Benjamin Rafii, M.D. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rafii’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafii. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafii.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

