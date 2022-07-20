Overview of Dr. Benjamin Rafii, MD

Dr. Benjamin Rafii, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med|Stanford University School of Medicine - Stanford, CA and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Rafii works at Benjamin Rafii, M.D. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.