Dr. Benjamin Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Ross, MD
Dr. Benjamin Ross, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Eagle, CO. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine / Texas Childrens Hospital
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology Sleep Medicine Eagle377 Sylvan Lake Rd Ste 110, Eagle, CO 81631 Directions (303) 997-0910
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology and Sleep Medicine Glenwood Springs1905 Blake Ave Ste 201, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 Directions (303) 997-0911
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology and Sleep Medicine Grand Junction2635 N 7th St Ste 603, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (303) 997-0906
Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology and Sleep Medicine2055 N High St Ste 210, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0746
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Our daughter has been a patient of Dr. Ross for 10 years. His kindness, professional & medical guidance, time spent with our family at each appointment & ability to answer every question we throw at him is remarkable. We would highly recommend him for his pediatric epilepsy speciality.
About Dr. Benjamin Ross, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1780882829
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine / Texas Childrens Hospital
- University of Oklahoma College of Medicine/Children's Hospital of Oklahoma|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
