Dr. Benjamin Ross, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Eagle, CO. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine / Texas Childrens Hospital



Dr. Ross works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology Sleep Medicine Eagle in Eagle, CO with other offices in Glenwood Springs, CO, Grand Junction, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.