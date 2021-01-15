See All Pediatric Neurologists in Eagle, CO
Dr. Benjamin Ross, MD

Pediatric Neurology
2.9 (42)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Ross, MD

Dr. Benjamin Ross, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Eagle, CO. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine / Texas Childrens Hospital

Dr. Ross works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology Sleep Medicine Eagle in Eagle, CO with other offices in Glenwood Springs, CO, Grand Junction, CO and Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology Sleep Medicine Eagle
    377 Sylvan Lake Rd Ste 110, Eagle, CO 81631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0910
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology and Sleep Medicine Glenwood Springs
    1905 Blake Ave Ste 201, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0911
  3. 3
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology and Sleep Medicine Grand Junction
    2635 N 7th St Ste 603, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0906
  4. 4
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    2055 N High St Ste 210, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Palsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia Evaluation
Dystonia
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Tic Disorders
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tremor
Wada Test
Anosmia
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Abscess
Brain Disorders
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chordoma
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Gait Abnormality
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Meningitis
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nystagmus
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Tuberous Sclerosis
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jan 15, 2021
    Our daughter has been a patient of Dr. Ross for 10 years. His kindness, professional & medical guidance, time spent with our family at each appointment & ability to answer every question we throw at him is remarkable. We would highly recommend him for his pediatric epilepsy speciality.
    Julie — Jan 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Ross, MD
    About Dr. Benjamin Ross, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • English
    • 1780882829
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College Of Medicine / Texas Childrens Hospital
    • University of Oklahoma College of Medicine/Children's Hospital of Oklahoma|University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
    • Epilepsy
