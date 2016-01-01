Dr. Benjamin Shain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Shain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Shain, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Shain works at
Locations
Highland Park Hospital777 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 480-2691
Northshore University Health System49 S Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 400-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Shain, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1083633804
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shain works at
Dr. Shain has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shain.
