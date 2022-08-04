Overview of Dr. Benjamin Thomasson, DO

Dr. Benjamin Thomasson, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio



Dr. Thomasson works at Hughston Clinic in Oviedo, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.