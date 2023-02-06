Dr. Benjamin Wei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Wei, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Wei, MD
Dr. Benjamin Wei, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Wei works at
Dr. Wei's Office Locations
-
1
Jeri Yvonne Movement Disorders Neurology Inc.2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9999Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 703 19th Street Ensley, Birmingham, AL 35218 Directions (205) 934-5937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wei?
I was very impressed with Dr. Wei after my office visit. He listened, answered questions, explained things and made me feel less anxious. He performed robotic surgery: what would have been a three month recovery was only a month. Thankful I was sent to him.
About Dr. Benjamin Wei, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1013154962
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wei accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wei works at
Dr. Wei has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Lung Cancer and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Wei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.