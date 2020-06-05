Overview of Dr. Bennett Salamon, MD

Dr. Bennett Salamon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Salamon works at North Broward Cardiology in Coral Springs, FL with other offices in Margate, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.