Dr. Thomas Flipse, MD

Cardiology
2.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Thomas Flipse, MD

Dr. Thomas Flipse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their fellowship with Emory University

Dr. Flipse works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flipse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Heart
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-5758
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Nuclear Stress Testing
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Thomas Flipse, MD

    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710974977
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Emory University School Of Med
    • Mayo Clinic
    • Duke University
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Flipse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flipse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flipse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flipse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flipse works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Flipse’s profile.

    Dr. Flipse has seen patients for Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Flipse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Flipse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flipse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flipse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flipse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

