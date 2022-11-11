See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Berkay Unal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Berkay Unal, MD

Dr. Berkay Unal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC)|USC Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.

Dr. Unal works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Unal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Orthopedic, Spine and Hand Center
    300 Old River Rd Ste 200, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 664-2300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
  • Mercy Hospital Southwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Drainage

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • GEMCare
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr. Unal is a phenomenal doctor and made sure he did everything in his power so that I could rehabilitate and return to my daily life.
    — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Berkay Unal, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285079608
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Kentucky Orthopaedic Sports Medicine Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • LAC &amp; USC Medical Center Dept of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC)|USC Keck School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berkay Unal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Unal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Unal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unal works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Unal’s profile.

    Dr. Unal has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Unal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

