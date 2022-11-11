Overview of Dr. Berkay Unal, MD

Dr. Berkay Unal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California (USC)|USC Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Southwest.



Dr. Unal works at Mercy Orthopedic, Spine & Hand Center in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.