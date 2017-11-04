Dr. Bernadette Schoneburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schoneburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernadette Schoneburg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida, Gainesville and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I am writing this review on behalf of my mother Munta Ana because she cannot write it because she lost her vision due macular degeneration but I did accompanied her at DR Bernadette visit we are very happy with her she is very compassionate and takes her time listening and explaining what is going on and so far we are happy with the treatment .Would strongly recommend her as neurologist.
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Florida, Gainesville
