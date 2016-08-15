Dr. Bernard Leman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Leman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bernard Leman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clive, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital.
Dr. Leman works at
Locations
Iowa Digestive Disease Center1378 NW 124th St # 200, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 288-6097
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leman was the first doctor to really take an interest in finding a medical care plan that suited my life. My case was trying at times, but he made adjustments as needed, and was willing to continually try new treatments in the hope of avoiding surgery. He made me feel comfortable and cared for. He has a to the point demeanor and in my case it was necessary and refreshing. I trusted him from day one and am so glad I was referred to him.
About Dr. Bernard Leman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
- 1972560597
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Ctr Hlth Sci
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leman works at
Dr. Leman has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leman speaks German.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Leman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leman.
