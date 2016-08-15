Overview

Dr. Bernard Leman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clive, IA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Leman works at Iowa Digestive Disease Center in Clive, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.