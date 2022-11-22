Dr. Bernard Savella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernard Savella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernard Savella, MD
Dr. Bernard Savella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their residency with Downstate Med Ctr
Dr. Savella works at
Dr. Savella's Office Locations
Winthrop Neuroscience Associates200 Old Country Rd Ste 370, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-4525
Mineola Office156 1st St Ste 207, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 294-9750
Jason Kreiner MD1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 520-3053
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient of Dr. Savella, and I’ve been trying to schedule an appointment to see Dr. Savella again. for the past several months and all I get is an attitude problem and my calls disconnected by his rude and obnoxious staff, Lexi, Justin, and others
About Dr. Bernard Savella, MD
- Neurology
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Downstate Med Ctr
- Long Is Coll Hosp
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savella has seen patients for Tremor and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Savella speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Savella. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.