Overview of Dr. Bernard Stokes, MD

Dr. Bernard Stokes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, Conway Regional Health System and Unity Health- White County Medical Center.



Dr. Stokes works at Gastroarkansas, PA in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.