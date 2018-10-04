Dr. Bernardo Arias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardo Arias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernardo Arias, MD
Dr. Bernardo Arias, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Arias works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Arias' Office Locations
-
1
Elite DNA Therapy4310 Metro Pkwy Ste 205, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Directions (239) 223-2751
-
2
Dna Elite Therapy3191 Harbor Blvd Ste A, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 833-4518
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arias?
Superb! Dr. Arias is a hoot. He makes you smile, even on the worst days. The staff is thorough and kind. I have never had a problem with anyone in this office. Rose and Wendy are fantastic! If you are looking for a wonderful doctor, then make an appointment with Dr. Arias and if he isn't available see the nurse practitioner Judy, she is the bomb! They both work hand in hand. You always know you are getting the best treatment with those two.
About Dr. Bernardo Arias, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912992132
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arias works at
Dr. Arias has seen patients for Anxiety, Eating Disorders and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arias speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Arias. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.