Overview of Dr. Bernardo Arias, MD

Dr. Bernardo Arias, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Arias works at Elite DNA Therapy in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Eating Disorders and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.