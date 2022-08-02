Dr. Bernardo Flasterstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flasterstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bernardo Flasterstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bernardo Flasterstein, MD
Dr. Bernardo Flasterstein, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Flasterstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Flasterstein's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach12959 Palms West Dr Bldg 10, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 753-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Flasterstein?
We have been seeing Dr. Flasterstein for several years. Since his local office closed, we travel a half hour so that we can continue to see him. We have recommend several people to him and all were pleased.
About Dr. Bernardo Flasterstein, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1649325051
Education & Certifications
- Beilinson Med Ctr
- Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flasterstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flasterstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flasterstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Flasterstein works at
Dr. Flasterstein speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Flasterstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flasterstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flasterstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flasterstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.