Overview of Dr. Bernardo Flasterstein, MD

Dr. Bernardo Flasterstein, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Flasterstein works at Pediatric Neurologists of Palm Beach in Loxahatchee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.