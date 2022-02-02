Dr. Berto Zamora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Berto Zamora, MD
Overview of Dr. Berto Zamora, MD
Dr. Berto Zamora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Zamora works at
Dr. Zamora's Office Locations
-
1
Z & Z Medical Associates P.A.4301 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 202, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (214) 879-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zamora?
Dr. Zamora has been my PCP since early 2000 or latter 90's. Not quite sure. As you can see, it's been a long time. From the time he became my doc, I knew that this would be a longstanding doctor/patient relationship. Great bedside manner, attentive to his patients, a people person. So professional. He listens to his patients as they talk, and as he talks, the patients listen attentively. Friendly staff. Nice office. He gets a 10!
About Dr. Berto Zamora, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811910433
Education & Certifications
- St Paul Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Centro America
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zamora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamora works at
Dr. Zamora speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.