Dr. Martirosyan accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bessy Martirosyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Bessy Martirosyan, MD
Dr. Bessy Martirosyan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi.
Dr. Martirosyan works at
Dr. Martirosyan's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Subspecialty Associates Inc501 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (747) 272-6691
-
2
Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 265-2264
-
3
All-Inclusive Community Health Center1311 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504 Directions (818) 843-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martirosyan?
About Dr. Bessy Martirosyan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Armenian
- 1790849883
Education & Certifications
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
- Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martirosyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martirosyan works at
Dr. Martirosyan speaks Armenian.
Dr. Martirosyan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martirosyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martirosyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martirosyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.