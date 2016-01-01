See All Psychiatrists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Bessy Martirosyan, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Bessy Martirosyan, MD

Dr. Bessy Martirosyan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi.

Dr. Martirosyan works at Pediatric Subspecialty Associates Inc in Glendale, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martirosyan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Subspecialty Associates Inc
    501 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 272-6691
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Community Health Centers Inc
    801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 265-2264
  3. 3
    All-Inclusive Community Health Center
    1311 N San Fernando Blvd, Burbank, CA 91504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 843-9900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Eating Disorders
Impulse Control Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
    About Dr. Bessy Martirosyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1790849883
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
    Internship
    • Caritas St Elizabeth'S Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
