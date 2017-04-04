Overview of Dr. Beth Burghardt, MD

Dr. Beth Burghardt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Burghardt works at Beth Cady Burghardt MD PC in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Tongue-Tie and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.